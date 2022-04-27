BUZZ-COMMENT-Don't rule out a Riksbank rate hike this week

April 27 (Reuters) - The Swedish central bank meets on Thursday and although not a consensus call there is now a greater chance of a rate hike following today's data releases.

Sweden's trade surplus widened to SEK 4.7 billion ($479.87 million) in March from an upwardly revised SEK 1.5 billion surplus in February, according to the statistics office. Exports increased to SEK 182.8 billion from SEK 151.2 billion previously and imports stood at SEK 178.1 billion from SEK 149.7 billion in February.

The producer price index (PPI) jumped in March, up 5.5% on the month and up 24.5% on the year. The employment rate held at record highs and employment was up by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the Labour Force Survey (LFS).

All in all the LFS and the producer prices confirm that the Riksbank will need to hike interest rates and possibly as soon as tomorrow.

EUR/SEK may have topped out at 10.4800 earlier having stalled at the 50-day moving average, 10.4760, and ahead of a 38.2% Fibo at 10.4825. We favour the crown once the tightening cycle begins. Related content

