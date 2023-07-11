BUZZ-COMMENT-Don't ignore warnings about US CPI FX volatility

July 11 (Reuters) - FX options use implied volatility to gauge the actual volatility on which they thrive, so dealers should not ignore a big jump in overnight implied volatility since its expiry (the next working day at 10-am New York) captured Wednesday's U.S. CPI data.

People buying these options can profit if actual volatility outperforms implied volatility, regardless of FX direction. Any extra implied volatility over key events will clearly show the additional risk premium that dealers think they warrant.

Overnight EUR/USD implied volatility jumped from 8.0 on Monday to 12.0 on Tuesday, the highest level since it peaked at 15.0 ahead of the mid- June U.S. and euro zone policy decisions. The premium/break-even for a simple vanilla straddle has gone from $37-pips to $55-pips in either direction since expiry included the U.S. CPI data.

Overnight expiry AUD/USD implied volatility is just shy of levels reached before the July 4 RBA meeting. At 16.5 it compares with 13.0 before expiry included Wednesday's U.S. CPI and now has a premium/break-even of $46-pips from $36-pips in either direction.

High beta USD/JPY implied volatility was already elevated amid the recent spot setback but overnight expiry is now 17.0 from 11.5 on Monday and the highest since it surged to 28.0 before June's Bank of Japan policy decision. Its premium-break-even is now 100-JPY pips from 67-JPY pips in either direction.

