BUZZ-COMMENT-Don't ignore massive EUR/USD FX option hedging flow

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The cash hedging of soon-to-expire FX options can have a significant influence on the FX spot rate and a massive batch of nearby EUR/USD strikes shouldn't be ignored so close to a major support level.

FX options are typically used to trade FX volatility and will avoid exposure to currency direction by holding an opposing cash position to FX option. The constant adjustment of that cash hedge is what catches the volatility.

This cash hedging tends to increase as the option draws close to maturity, and can reach extremes around the actual strikes as the option holders try and offset currency exposure before the 10-am New York cut expiry.

EUR/USD has a massive 4-billion euros between 1.0800-30 expiring at Wednesday's 10-am New York cut and a further 1.5-billion euros between 1.0835-50. There are around 2.5-billion euros expiring between 1.0800-50 on Thursday and the same again on Friday.

EUR/USD has been under recent pressure from higher U.S. yields, with further weight from Wednesday's weak Euro zone PMI data, but traders shouldn't ignore these option hedging flows which maybe clouding the picture so close to the key 200 day moving average at 1.0790.

Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst

