BUZZ-COMMENT-Don't ignore FX option expiry effect on EUR/USD this week

June 12 (Reuters) - It's a big week for EUR/USD with U.S. CPI data and U.S. and euro zone interest rate decisions, but don't ignore the effect from large FX option strike expiries and their related hedging influences.

Those trading FX volatility via EUR/USD options will typically trade a cash equivalent to offset any direction exposure. These cash hedging flows can add to any support/resistance near the strikes and can often help to draw and contain FX spot if nearby, as the option strikes approach their daily 1000 New York/14GMT expiry.

EUR/USD is already edging toward 1-billion euros of 1.0790-1.0800 strikes for today's New York cut.

Tuesday has 1.4 billion euros between 1.0775-1.0800 and 1 billion between 1.0740-60. Wednesday has 1.2 billion euros at 1.0700, 800 million at 1.0730, 500 million at 1.0770 and 2.5 billion euros between 1.0795-1.0810.

Friday is the biggest day for EUR/USD FX option strike expiries with 3.5 billion euros between 1.0640-60, 2 billion euros at 1.0695-1.0700, 2.5 billion between 1.0735-50, 3.5 billion between 1.0800-10, 2.8 billion at 1.0840-50 and 3 billion at 1.0900.

