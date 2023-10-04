BUZZ-COMMENT-Don't ignore FX hedging effect around mega G10 FX options

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Soon-to-expire FX options will often see increased cash flows around the strikes, so FX traders shouldn't ignore some mega size strikes due to expire at the end of the week.

FX options are typically used to trade volatility, regardless of direction, so will run in conjunction with a cash hedge to remove currency exposure. The constant adjustment of that cash hedge is what captures the volatility. As expiry nears, this hedging will often become more intense and draw the spot rate toward the strike before its 10 a.m. New York cut expiry.

This attraction was evident last week when a massive €3.7-billion 1.0600 EUR/USD strike expired on Friday and a huge £1.5-billion GBP/USD strike at 1.2200 on Thursday.

If the EUR/USD FX spot rate remains near current levels in the mid/upper 1.04s through Friday then traders should be aware of a massive €3-billion 1.0450 and €1.5-billion 1.0500 strikes, while any spot recovery could be drawn toward €2-billion 1.0550-60 strikes.

GBP/USD strike expiries on Friday are at 121.00 on £400-million, with £559-million at 1.2175, £671-million at 1.2200 and £762-million at 1.2225.

AUD/USD strikes expiring on Friday are 0.6300 on A$1.3-billion, but there is a massive A$3.6-billion at 0.6390-0.6400.

USD/JPY strike expiries are at 149.00 on Thursday on $1-billion and on Friday at 149.35-50 on $2.1-billion and 150.00 on $2.1-billion.

Related

For more click on FXBUZ

Massive EUR/USD FXO strike expiries on Friday https://tmsnrt.rs/3LQWtBR

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.