BUZZ-COMMENT-Don't ignore 20-billion EUR/USD option expiries

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The cash hedging associated with FX option strike expiries can have a significant impact on price action in the underlying currency pair, so EUR/USD traders shouldn't ignore a huge 20 billion euros expiring between 1.1200-1.1400 this week.

FX option dealers are typically trading FX volatility and negating the currency exposure with opposing cash positions. That cash hedging is what captures the volatility, but it will also add support/resistance and often draw the FX rate towards the strikes pre-expiry, especially the very large ones.

There are 1 billion euros expiring between 1.1295-1.1310 at Tuesday's 10 a.m. New York cut expiry. Wednesday has 1 billion euros at 1.1200, 550 million at 1.1300, 564 million at 1.1350, and 2.6 billion at 1.1400.

Thursday's 10 a.m. New York cut will follow the U.S. and Eurozone policy announcements, where there are more big strikes if EUR/USD hasn't escaped the 1.1200-1.1400 range. There are 1 billion euros at 1.1200, 1.5 billion between 1.1300-20, 1.1 billion between 1.1325-35, 1.6 billion between 1.1340-50, and 2.2 billion euros between 1.1390-1.1400.

Friday has 2.2 billion euros at 1.1200, 581 million at 1.1250, 2.2 billion at 1.1300, 1.3 billion at 1.1350, 1.9 billion at 1.1380-90 and 3 billion at 1.1400. There are a further 2.3 billion euros at 1.1450 on Friday.

EUR/USD FX options are poised for post-central bank induced FX volatility, but the paring of downside risk premium, combined with the risk of pre-Christmas profit taking, should warn EUR/USD shorts to tread carefully.

