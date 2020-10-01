BUZZ-COMMENT-Don't expect a big FX reaction to Friday's U.S. jobs data

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Overnight FX options now expire on Friday at 10 a.m. New York, capturing U.S. jobs data, but pricing suggests FX traders shouldn't expect much in the way of increased volatility.

Options thrive on volatility, so dealers will adjust prices via implied volatility to meet the scale of the perceived threat to the underlying FX rate. Since capturing the jobs data, overnight-expiry implied volatility is little changed.

USD/JPY implied volatility is the lowest of the USD/majors at 7.0 - a premium/break-even for simple vanilla straddles of 31 pips in either direction between now and Friday's New York cut. Big orders and $6 billion expiries help to curb overall volatility risk .

EUR/USD overnight implied volatility at 9.75 is 48 pips in either direction - just below Wednesday's levels, but above Monday-Tuesday as EZ PMI data is in the mix.

AUD/USD at 13.0 is 39 pips either side, its lowest level all week. Cable at 14.5 is 78 pips - elevated above its peers amid ongoing Brexit talks and it's increased volatility risk .

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

