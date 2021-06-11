BUZZ-COMMENT-Don't bet on Fed to reignite FX markets - options aren't

June 11 (Reuters) - Price action in one-week expiry FX options since capturing the June 16 Federal Reserve announcement suggests U.S. policymakers are unlikely to reignite any actual volatility or directional moves in FX markets.

The U.S. CPI data hasn't helped. Although it beat expectations, it wasn't enough for investors to worry about the Fed's reaction to it, especially as its main drivers were those areas associated with re-opening like used cars and air fares, and were consistent with the Fed's transitory inflation expectations.

One-week expiry implied volatility, which gauges actual volatility expectations, and is a key determinant of premium, spiked over 1.0 higher when it first captured the Fed, which isn't insignificant. However, after the U.S. CPI data it fell harder than expected beside broader implied volatilities, erasing all those initial gains.

Current levels of 1-week implied volatility are trading slightly above perceived fair value when compared to other dates, so do acknowledge some initial volatility risk, but are low enough now to suggest next week's Fed meeting is unlikely to upset the current status quo.

For more click on FXBUZ

1-week expiry option implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3zisDOF

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.