BUZZ-COMMENT-Don't be fooled; China still has a leash on the yuan

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Even as China's old economic model starts to make way for the new , the central bank appears to be leaning on the scales to keep the yuan from rising too fast, despite pledges to liberalize the currency.

The People's Bank of China made waves in late October by announcing the suspension of its 'counter-cyclical adjustment factor' (CCF) used to set the daily yuan benchmark rate . It had been introduced previously to shield the yuan from volatility induced by big swings in other currencies.

While removing the discretionary CCF ostensibly makes the fixing more predictable and market-driven, there are signs the PBOC hasn't completely let go of the leash .

Bank models used to forecast the daily USD/CNY midpoint reveal a light dampening factor is still being applied - but only when the yuan strengthens the day before. If the yuan weakens, the full magnitude of the overnight FX moves is reflected in the model forecasts.

As China tries to achieve a balance between export competitiveness and the medium-term goals of attracting foreign investment and advancing the yuan as a global reserve currency, scrutiny of the USD/CNY fixing makes clearer where global trade stands in Beijing's hierarchy of priorities.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

