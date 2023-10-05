BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's yield support vs yen suddenly in doubt as payrolls loom

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Non-farm payrolls, always a closely watched release, is shaping up to be crucial this week for direction in the FX market, and nowhere is that more evident than with USD/JPY.

USD/JPY's suddenly faltering uptrend needs a report that reinforces the economy's resilience to higher Fed rates and Treasury yields. Otherwise, Tuesday's false breakout above 150 could see that day's 147.30 spike low at crucial kijun support retested.

A sub-147.30 finish would tee up September's 144.44 low on EBS, while a close well beyond 150 could target 2022's 151.94 peak.

Traders still wonder whether Japan's MoF authored Wednesday's 150.165-147.30 spike lower. Either way, the 150 breakout trade sought by hefty IMM spec longs was a bust.

Treasury-JGB yield spreads have corrected due to worries that the rapid rise in U.S. yields could present financial and economic risks, weighing on hawkish Fed bets and supporting to the consolidation of the frothy USD/JPY uptrend.

ADP and ISM services also failed to support the dollar, along with jobless claims.

Non-farm payrolls are forecast at 170k versus 187k in August, though every revision to payrolls has been lower this year.

No further Fed hikes are expected before 75bp of 2024 cuts, while 10-year JGB yields rise toward the BoJ's 100bp hard cap, raising speculation JGBs could rise further, particularly if wage hike talks bear fruit.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/46Ep8lw

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/46j5GLr

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.