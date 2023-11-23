BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's year-end tendency may keep euro dips supported

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Heading towards the turn of the year, the dollar has had a tendency to drift lower into year-end and so far, 2023 has been no different. The greenback is comfortably off the recent highs of 107 to trade sub-104 keeping in-line with its typical trajectory.

Meanwhile, factors that had underpinned the dollar have unwound since late-October. Namely the fall in treasury yields, where the benchmark 10-year hovers around the August peak (4.36%) as well as the U.S. economy looking a little less exceptional. Given that this is occuring at a time that data in the rest of the world is beginning to stablise, highlighted by the euro zone/UK PMIs for November. The dollar is at risk of following its typical path into year-end.

Consequently, dip-buying in the euro may well be the name of the game and even more so should U.S. data deteriorate.

On the technical front, EUR/USD has struggled to break above the 61.8% fibonacci retracement of the 2023 range at 1.0960. However, it is encouraging for longs that the 50% fib has thus far held firm, keeping risks on the upside. That said, failure to hold and a subsequent close below the 100/200DMA (1.0790-1.0910) would likely invalidate the bullish bias.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

