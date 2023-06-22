BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's trajectory is negative, various factors weigh

June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar's trajectory is negative, as fundamental and technical factors weigh on the currency.

The dollar languished near a one-month low against a basket of currencies on Thursday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stuck to his usual messaging at his semi-annual testimony, offering little room for surprise.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, is now trading under the thick daily cloud that spans the 102.268-103.330 region. Fourteen-day momentum remains negative, reinforcing the overall bearish market structure. The scope grows for a bigger drop under the 101.705 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 100.78 to 104.70 (April to May) rise.

The dollar's fate is also pinned to the movement of the biggest components of its index, the euro and yen. A bullish EUR/USD close above the 1.0987 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 1.1096 to 1.0635 (April to May) EBS drop, would likely lead to further downward pressure on the greenback. USD/JPY remains stuck below the 142.50 Fibo, a 61.8% retrace of the 151.94 to 127.22 (October to January) EBS drop.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

