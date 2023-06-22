News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's trajectory is negative, various factors weigh

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

June 22, 2023 — 03:47 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar's trajectory is negative, as fundamental and technical factors weigh on the currency.

The dollar languished near a one-month low against a basket of currencies on Thursday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stuck to his usual messaging at his semi-annual testimony, offering little room for surprise.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, is now trading under the thick daily cloud that spans the 102.268-103.330 region. Fourteen-day momentum remains negative, reinforcing the overall bearish market structure. The scope grows for a bigger drop under the 101.705 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 100.78 to 104.70 (April to May) rise.

The dollar's fate is also pinned to the movement of the biggest components of its index, the euro and yen. A bullish EUR/USD close above the 1.0987 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 1.1096 to 1.0635 (April to May) EBS drop, would likely lead to further downward pressure on the greenback. USD/JPY remains stuck below the 142.50 Fibo, a 61.8% retrace of the 151.94 to 127.22 (October to January) EBS drop.

For more click on FXBUZ

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3JqPq1J

Daily Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/46jOLIY

Daily Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3NkBTtE

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
