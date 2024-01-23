BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's trajectory against yen unchanged post BOJ

Jan 23 (Reuters) - FX traders should beware dollar's recent slump against the Japanese yen will likely be short-lived, especially as USD/JPY's underlying bullish structure remains intact.

USD/JPY slumped to a 146.99 low on Tuesday, according on EBS data, before the latest recovery moves. Scope is for bigger gains to retest 149.17 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 151.92 to 140.27 (November to December) drop. Fourteen-day momentum remains positive, reinforcing the overall bullish bias.

The yen on Tuesday firmed on hints the Bank of Japan might tweak policy at its next meeting, having earlier dipped after the central bank matched market expectations and maintained its ultra-easy monetary settings. However, the huge gap that remains between Federal Reserve and BOJ monetary policies should help to underpin USD/JPY.

As the 30- and 60-day correlations between USD/JPY and EUR/JPY are well both above +0.50, the two currency pairs tend to move in tandem. A rise in USD/JPY should also see the cross climb.

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/495rkng

