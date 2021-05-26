US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's tightening range versus yen may end with jobs report

Next week's U.S. jobs report could expose market complacency over USD/JPY, which has occupied a small and tightening range during recent sessions.

USD/JPY has edged up to the middle of May's 108.34-9.785 range at 109.06 on EBS, deriving some support from a broadly oversold dollar and month-end flows that might favor the dollar .

Aside from the 50% Fibo, the 10-, 21- and 55-day moving averages have converged near 109.03-07, with the tenkan and daily cloud top at 109.11/17. Inability to close below the kijun at 108.63 or breach the lower 10-day Bolli band -- with its bands on Wednesday their tightest since March 25 -- the day prices began their sprint toward this year's 110.97 peak -- illustrates how trapped prices have become.

But the old trader's adage not to trust a quiet market could be a warning, because the longer and narrower the consolidation phase, the bigger the breakout tends to be. USD/JPY's breakout in late March anticipated strong jobs data and higher Treasury yields. March payrolls did beat, but April's miss and downward revision were even more unexpected, leaving Treasury yields and the dollar in limbo before May's jobs release on June 4.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

