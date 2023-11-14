BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's short-term trend versus the rand severely damaged

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The South African rand market comes to life following U.S. CPI data and the recent USD/ZAR bull run now called into question.

A not so gentle nudge below its daily Ichimoku cloud takes USD/ZAR below the 200-day moving average too. Sensitivity of the rand to U.S. data and policy brought into sharp focus by the latest U.S. inflation data.

With big technical breaks behind it and the softer than expected U.S. CPI number USD/ZAR could begin to retrace more of the recent 18.1625-18.8050 rally.

A Tuesday close below 18.6100-18.6130, daily cloud base and 200-day moving average, respectively, could trigger a deeper drop during the Wednesday session.

USD/ZAR has already retraced 50% of the 18.1625-18.8050 Nov. 6-10 bull run and now eyes the 61.8% Fibonacci level at 18.4079. A 19.0313-19.0425 Dec. 5 cloud twist could still drag on the dollar fall but a drop under the 18.1625 Nov. 6 low could be a game changer.

USD/ZAR daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3swVfp4

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

