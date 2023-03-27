BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's risk rebound vs yen is at first key pivot point

Jan 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's rebound to 131.75 on Monday ran into obstacles that could decide whether a further recovery to key 133 resistance is possible, as the rebound in Treasury yields starts to dim the risk-taking that weighed on the haven yen earlier.

Prices became oversold on Friday, as did pricing in of aggressive Fed rate cuts later this year, setting the stage for a rebound off Friday's 129.645 trend low on EBS to Monday's high at 131.75.

The 131.75 high hit the downtrend line across March 15 and 22 highs, the 61.8% Fibo of last week's 133-129.645 dive and the 38.2% retracement of the March 15-22 slide. It's just below the falling 200-hour moving average at 131.83 that helped cap the March 22 swing high.

Also containing the USD/JPY rebound is 2-year Treasury yields now coming off the roughly 36bp rebound from Friday's nadir to near Thursday highs, as more data on the banking sector, economy and Fed policymakers' views may be needed before the market prices out more of the implied Fed rate cuts.

A close above 131.75 and further bank stocks rebound could put in play last week's 133 high by twin Fibos and the weekly tenkan.

