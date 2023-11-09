BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's rise vs yen hits tech tops not cleared since first Fed hike

Nov 9 (Reuters) - A further USD/JPY surge to new 32-year highs looks technically and economically improbable this week and likely not next week unless U.S. inflation data clearly surprise to the upside.

USD/JPY's 151.18 high this week is up against the 10-week upper Bolli band and weekly ATR-projected range tops at 151.00/14 that haven't both been closed above since doing so the week after the Fed's first rate hike in March 2022.

The ATR-top will shift higher next week to the extent of this week's price gain, but the Bolli will move little.

Given that investors appear to believe the Fed is done hiking, with markets pricing in rate cuts beginning by mid-2024, the setup for USD/JPY gains is reversing.

Also, gradual BoJ policy normalization has allowed 10-year JGB yields to rise past its 25bp cap in 2022 to nearly 100bp this month, with more normalization likely.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks later, but it will be hard for him to sound overly hawkish amid a steady downtrend in core U.S. inflation rates and growing indications the tight labor market is loosening.

Unless Tuesday's CPI comes in above the dovish 0.1% and 0.3% overall and core month-on-month increases forecast, any probe of 2022's 151.94 peak amid Japan's MoF intervention threats looks like a fade.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.