BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's rise against the yen looks almost unstoppable

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar's surge against the Japanese yen looks almost unstoppable and Japanese authorities' attempts to prevent this will likely prove futile.

Expectations are that the yen could soon hit a 32-year low of 150 per dollar or beyond as the Bank of Japan stays isolated in its uber-dovish policy stance while its global peers hike rates aggressively to battle inflation.

Investors continue to debate whether or not Japanese authorities will intervene to support the currency. Some market watchers are sceptical that there would be a direct intervention, or that it would have much lasting impact. .

USD/JPY's technical outlook remains very bullish. The initial focus is on the 144.99 peak registered earlier in September. If 144.99 is overcome, expect a bigger surge in the weeks ahead to retest the August 1998 147.64 peak. This is possible especially as the market continues to trade above the 140 psychological level and 14-week momentum remains positive.

