BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's reversal of 2023 rise vs yen awaits payrolls push

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The reversal of USD/JPY's 2023 uptrend may be limited until next Friday's U.S. jobs report, as further indications of a slowing labor market are awaited, though today's home sales data missed badly, suggesting restrictive Fed policy is having an effect on rate-sensitive sectors.

USD/JPY's 2023 rally was driven by Fed rate hikes and expectations of more of the same, but the homes sales data is a reminder that there is a limit to how much housing and other rates-sensitive aspects of the economy can handle.

The October data was partly a correction of prior strong results, but the 17.6% tumble in median prices and surge in home supply suggest a tipping point.

USD/JPY looks headed for November's 147.155 lows on EBS, but that drop may await further U.S. data, particularly next Friday's employment report. Between now and then the focus will be on the rising daily cloud base, today at 147.30, that flattens out at 148.09 into the jobs report. Repeated 148 option expiries next week also suggest the cloud base will be tested.

Eventually, the cloud will be broken and the 100-day moving average that caught July's lows, now at 146.83, will be tested. Bearish daily and weekly tenkan-kijun crosses put in play the weekly tenkan and cloud top at 144.58/139.58 medium-term.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

