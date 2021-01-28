BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's repatriation rally rejected after claims drop, risk rebound

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Good news was bad news for the dollar on Thursday, as jobless claims fell more than expected despite increased pandemic restrictions, reversing the risk-off repatriation flows that boosted it during the previous session.

Wednesday's rally had lifted the dollar index almost to January's 90.956 recovery high, but with S&P 500 futures recovering after holding key 50-day moving average support that rise was cut short.

However, rebounding 10-year Treasury yields from near the pivotal 1% level offered the dollar some offsetting support, leaving the index stuck below January's high and needing a close above the trend-follower's favorite 55-day moving average line at 90.77 to resume this month's recovery.

There is lingering concern about the global economic path past the pandemic, even in the U.S. -- which is well ahead of the euro zone and Japan in rolling out vaccines -- and long-term EU and emerging markets structural concerns also help the dollar.

The dollar's biggest potential support is that specs are the most net short it versus the other G10 currencies since 2011. December's high and the 100-DMA at 91.96 would have to be closed above to reverse the pandemic downtrend.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

