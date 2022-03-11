BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's relief dip looks done as risks remain

March 11 (Reuters) - The dollar index rallied on Friday after the previous session's relief pullback held key supports and the crisis in Ukraine showed signs of intensifying , and is facing resistance at Wednesday's 99.129 high and Monday's 99.415 peak which could unlock further gains.

Underpinning the index, the euro's rebounds versus the dollar, yen and Swiss franc were also stopped by importance resistance, while natural gas and Brent remained up 91% and 43.8% this year, despite this week's 35.7% and 5.3% pullbacks.

The dollar index's 97.702 Thursday lows found strong buyers by February's high and 38.2% of the February-March rise, with the rebound now facing resistance at Wednesday's 99.129 high and Monday's 99.415 peak.

EUR/USD, the majority component of the index, saw its rebound high Thursday roundly rejected at January's lows.

EUR/JPY's recovery has run into resistance by the weekly kijun, but Friday's USD/JPY breakout to new pandemic highs is more supportive of the index .

EUR/CHF's sharp recovery from long-term supports, aided by SNB intervention threats, has been rejected by January's low and 50% of the 2015-18 recovery from the 2015 SNB floor removal and implosion.

Though already overbought, the dollar index has risen sharply enough to suggest upward momentum toward the 76.4% Fibo of the 2020-21 drop at 99.737, as well as the 161.8% Fibo off the pandemic base and May 2020's pre-collapse high at 100.288/56.

