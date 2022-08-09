BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's recovery vs yen awaits CPI, Fed hike fuel

Aug 9 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's recovery, boosted by Friday's fiery jobs report , has homed in on the middle of the 139.38-130.40 July-August drop at 134.89, awaiting fresh Fed inflation fighting rate hike impetus from Wednesday's CPI report.

Prices are bullishly above the 10-day moving average and daily cloud top at 134.05/25, supported by a rise in 2-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads to their highest since June's 3.485% closing peak.

A post-CPI close above the 21-DMA and 61.8% Fibo of the July-August drop at 135.91/95 and options at 136 is key to a run at July's 24-year peak.

The peak in 2-year Treasury-JGB yields came the day before the Fed's June 15 hike of 75bp. The second 75bp hike on July 27 was followed the next day by 2-year yield spreads basing at 2.958%. But it took Friday's broadly hotter-than-forecast jobs report to raise the medium-term Fed hike ceiling and boost USD/JPY.

To get USD/JPY past resistance by 136 and toward 139.38, U.S. data, starting with July CPI forecast at 0.2% and 0.5% month-on-month versus 1.3% and 0.7% in June, will have to force Fed hike expectations beyond the current 3.65% peak in March.

