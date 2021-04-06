BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's recovery runs low on spec, tech and yields fuel for now

April 6 (Reuters) - The easy part of the dollar's recovery is over, but its current retreat may yet be a correction before rallying to upside objectives.

The dollar index's 4.75% trough-to-peak rise this year has consumed much of the readily available fuel from speculative positioning, medium-term technical indicators and the Treasury yields rebound even though exceptionally strong U.S. jobs and ISM reports show strong economic momentum behind the U.S. currency.

Repositioning left fewer dollar shorts to squeeze, putting greater onus on Treasury yields, which have stalled after 10-year Treasury-Bund yields spreads returned to pre-pandemic levels and factored in the possibility of the Fed meeting its flexible 2% inflation target.

Now, a potential surge in U.S. budget and trade deficits is reentering the conversation as lawmakers prepare another huge spending bill.

Sell signals from overbought RSIs have put 200- and 21-day moving averages at 92.40/30 in play. A close below the 21-DMA would open the way to 38.2% Fibo and mid-March highs by 92.00 and a rising 30-DMA. But the broader pandemic recovery pattern still features minimum upside objectives from last March's low, September's high, 38.2% Fibo of 2020's dive and weekly cloud base in the mid-94.00s.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

