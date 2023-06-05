BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's recovery on payroll at risk after ISM misses

The USD index stole victory from the jaws of defeat last week after payrolls trounced forecast, but a broad miss by ISM services has fortified last week's 104.70 high at key resistance ahead of next week's Fed meeting.

To clear last week's high at the weekly cloud base, the Fed might have to convince traders that the end of the hiking cycle is not nigh, a July rise is plausible and late 2023 rate cuts still don't fit their policy expectations.

The dollar index was in a sharp, bearish retreat last week until Friday's 103.38 lows by the weekly kijun and daily cloud top at 103.33 found a net 242k non-farms payrolls beat to spark a rebound to Monday's 104.40 high near Thursday's 104.50 high.

The market prices a hike next week as a 22% probability, and one in July a 50% risk, with cuts seen likely afterward.

Two more 25bp ECB hikes are favored, and 2-year Treasury-bund yields spreads fell 10bp on Monday to 1.55% after the disinflationary ISM report.

A break below the 103.33 support before the Fed is a stretch unless jobless claims veer lower Thursday.

