BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's recent volatile price action hints at a base

November 16, 2022 — 04:48 am EST

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar's gains fizzled on Wednesday as traders took comfort from U.S. President Joe Biden's remarks that a missile that caused a explosion in Poland may not have been fired from Russia. However, dollar's recent price action hints that a bigger recovery could well be on the cards.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six other currencies, on Tuesday broke but failed to register a daily close under the 106.443 Fibo - a 61.8% retrace of the 101.29 to 114.78 (May to September) rise.

That is a potential bear trap usually set when a market breaks below a technical level but quickly reverses. There is scope for gains through 107.537 Fibo, a 23.6% retrace of the 114.78 to 105.30 (September to November) drop.

The USD index also left a long lower shadow on Tuesday's daily candle, that hints at a rejection of the downside, a possible base and adds to upside potential. However, a drop under 105.30 would negate.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

