BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's rebound on Fed hike pricing stumbles before key ISMs

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell from near key resistance Monday with Treasury yields, as a new peak in Fed rate hikes had already been priced in, putting the onus on this week's February ISM data to sustain or extend those uptrends.

The index's 105.36 trend high was just shy of the 38.2% Fibo of the October-February slide and the Feb. 6 and 2023 high at 105.52/63.

The Jan. 6 high came before that day's U.S. employment report underwhelmed and began the pricing out of future Fed hikes and the dollar's slide until the febrile payrolls report on Fed. 3 and other hot data fueled February's rebound.

Monday's high is also by February's ABC measured objective at 105.66 and the 100-day moving average and downtrend line from October that will be at 105.68 on Wednesday -- the ISM manufacturing release day.

More telling for Fed pricing and the dollar should be Friday's non-manufacturing ISM. If that data doesn't drive new Fed hike pricing highs, the dollar will struggle until next Friday's non-farm payrolls report.

The haven dollar has also weakened since the S&P 500's recovery begun Friday after its key 200-day moving average support attracted buyers.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

