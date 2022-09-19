BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's rate-driven rise vs muted by holiday, intervention fears

Sept 19 (Reuters) - USD/JPY edged higher on Monday, albeit on reduced Japanese holiday liquidity, as the yen remains caught between diverging U.S-Japan rates and the possibility of BoJ intervention near recent trend highs by 145.

Traders appear reluctant to test the BoJ's resolve near recent 24-year highs, though with the Fed not expected to shift to a more dovish stance after Wednesday's expected 75bp rate, while Japanese rates remain accommodative at zero, an eventual test of 145 and 1998 highs on the way to 150 is likely.

Tuesday's Japanese inflation data will be parsed for signs of a pick up in Japan. Headline inflation is running slightly above the BoJ's 2% target, and was at 2.4% in July. Reuters consensus for August data is 2.7%. Markets will be keenly focused on Japanese core inflation which remains subdued at 1.2% in July.

A rise in core inflation may stoke less-dovish BoJ rate expectations, though it's unlikely to catch North American or European levels soon, and the significant rate gap between the Fed and BoJ should keep downward pressure on the yen and keep the 2022 high at 145 in focus.

