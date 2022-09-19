US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's rate-driven rise vs muted by holiday, intervention fears

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

USD/JPY edged higher on Monday, albeit on reduced Japanese holiday liquidity, as the yen remains caught between diverging U.S-Japan rates and the possibility of BoJ intervention near recent trend highs by 145.

Sept 19 (Reuters) - USD/JPY edged higher on Monday, albeit on reduced Japanese holiday liquidity, as the yen remains caught between diverging U.S-Japan rates and the possibility of BoJ intervention near recent trend highs by 145.

Traders appear reluctant to test the BoJ's resolve near recent 24-year highs, though with the Fed not expected to shift to a more dovish stance after Wednesday's expected 75bp rate, while Japanese rates remain accommodative at zero, an eventual test of 145 and 1998 highs on the way to 150 is likely.

Tuesday's Japanese inflation data will be parsed for signs of a pick up in Japan. Headline inflation is running slightly above the BoJ's 2% target, and was at 2.4% in July. Reuters consensus for August data is 2.7%. Markets will be keenly focused on Japanese core inflation which remains subdued at 1.2% in July.

A rise in core inflation may stoke less-dovish BoJ rate expectations, though it's unlikely to catch North American or European levels soon, and the significant rate gap between the Fed and BoJ should keep downward pressure on the yen and keep the 2022 high at 145 in focus.

For more click on FXBUZ

JPY Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3qRtaEy

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular