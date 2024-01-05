News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's race to dodge a technical bullet

January 05, 2024

Jan 5 (Reuters) - There were late 2023 gains and a promising start to the New Year, but the dollar will need to accelerate its move up versus a basket of currencies if it is to negate a potential death cross on the daily chart.

A crossing of the 50-day moving average below the 200-day line is viewed as a significantly bearish signal by the market. The falling 50-day average is converging fast on the longer-term average and unless the dollar can push sharply higher in the next few sessions, the averages are set to cross.

The last death cross occurred exactly a year ago, on Jan. 5, 2023, and the dollar index subsequently lost nearly 5% in value in just under a month. The 2023 signal was strong given the sharply declining 50-day moving average and near vertical drop through the 200-day line.

The dollar index has gained 2.15% since basing at 100.61 on Dec. 28 and the bid is holding strong heading into today key U.S. payroll data.

