BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's post-payrolls rebound vs yen all but imploded before Powell

February 07, 2023 — 02:56 pm EST

Jan 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's 3.5% rally since Friday's oddly robust payrolls report to Monday's high by key resistance crumbled before Fed Chair Jerome Powell's appearance Tuesday, and it remains in danger of a deeper fall even after coming off its lows .

Monday's 132.90 rebound peak is by the weekly on-close pivot point, the 23.6% Fibo of the October-January downtrend and the 55-day moving average at 132.88/3.05/13.

Driving Tuesday's drop to 130.47 by the tenkan at 130.49 was renewed yen demand from Japanese exporters and investors amid risk-off flows the post-payrolls spike in Treasury yields had triggered.

There was also concern that ongoing pressure on the BoJ's 0.5% 10-year JGB yield cap will eventually force new BoJ leadership to raise the cap again, assuming shunto wage negotiations produce higher salary increases than in the past .

Because the vast majority of Japanese inflation is imported, a rapid resumption of last year's yen collapse would likely prompt fresh MoF warnings.

A close below the kijun at 131.00 would raise the risk of testing the 21-DMA at 129.96, though price consolidation ahead of next Tuesday's U.S. CPI report is a reasonable expectation.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

