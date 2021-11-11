BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's post-CPI rally versus yen on hold, data awaited

Nov 11 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's CPI-driven surge from Wednesday's 112.78 low to Thursday's 114.15 high was put on hold by trendline resistance, attraction to large options expiries at 113.70/114.00 and a bond market holiday for Veterans Day, leaving the traders awaiting fresh impetus and economic data on Friday.

Thursday's 114.15 high on EBS is by the downtrend line across October and November highs at 114.20. The 113.81 pullback low hit the 23.6% Fibo of the 112.73-114.15 rally, allowing overbought hourly studies to correct.

A second consecutive close above the 21-day moving average at 113.85 would be supportive, but it might take bullish economic data to put in play the 114.695 pandemic recovery peak from October.

Friday's Michigan sentiment and JOLTS reports present potential on that front, with Michigan data offering near real-time looks at sentiment and inflation expectations, and September's JOLTS a baseline on the gap between job openings and far fewer looking to fill those positions . Retail sales for October on Tuesday looks pivotal next week.

Until then, consolidation above the tenkan at 113.59 is a fair bet unless Friday's data accelerate Fed rate hike pricing and November's 114.445 high is cleared.

