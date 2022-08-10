BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's post-CPI losses vs yen leave longs in precarious spot

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The unexpectedly flat U.S. inflation reading on Wednesday raises the risk that USD/JPY could fall through support that has been in place for nearly a year, which could trigger a deluge of selling by longs facing losses.

USD/JPY tumbled over 2% after the below-forecast CPI report trimmed Fed rate hike betting and knocked Treasury yields sharply lower.

Prices are nearing the daily cloud base and 100-day moving average at 131.685/1.13, which USD/JPY has not closed below since last September.

If it does close below those levels as well as August's 130.40 low and the 23.6% Fibo of the entire 2020-22 pandemic uptrend at 130.365, a deluge of selling led by underwater spec longs could lead to a tumble toward 125.

Most of USD/JPY's 21% surge in 2022 came before the Fed's 50bp hike in May, with only an 8% since then.

Since the Fed's whopping 75bp rate hike in June, USD/JPY has fallen 2.5% and is down 5.3% from July's 24-year before the last 75bp hike.

The post-CPI retreat in market betting toward a 50bp September hike and terminal rates expectations lowered to 3.5% have weighed heavily.

