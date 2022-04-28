BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's post-BOJ surge, long-term reversal vs yen only slowed by GDP

April 28 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's breakout to new 20-year highs and above 130, after the BOJ reaffirmed its ultra-easy policies early on Thursday , was slowed by U.S. GDP's unexpected fall , but any pullbacks should spark fresh buying amid the long-term bullish reversal underway.

USD/JPY's 128.36-131.25 range and 2% advance Thursday brought its 2022 rise to roughly 14%. The stark divergence between the Fed's steep rate hiking path and portfolio reduction plans and the BOJ's static -0.1% policy rate and willingness to use unlimited QE to keep 10-year JGB yield below its 25bp yield curve control cap is driving the uptrend.

That divergence isn't seen ending any time soon, with Treasury yields toward the front of the yield curve higher again despite the below-forecast U.S. GDP. And safe haven flows have reverted back to the dollar's favor after a brief few days favoring the oversold yen.

USD/JPY's 161.8% measured objective off the pandemic base is at 138.62, which sounds less fantastical within the context of March's bullish breakout above the neckline of an inverted head-and-shoulders bottoming formation dating back to 1995 and 2002's attractive 135.20 EBS peak.

A spate of weaker U.S. data and FX intervention may be needed to eventually trigger a major slide.

