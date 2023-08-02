BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's post-BoJ rise vs yen may need firm ISM, NFP to clear June peak

Aug 2 (Reuters) - USD/JPY may need today's rise on an ADP beat to be affirmed by ISM and jobs data on Thursday and Friday to extend the reversal of the June-July 145.07-137.245 slide to new highs.

Treasury yields rebounded after ADP, but are also digesting the sharp upward revision to how much the Treasury needs to borrow, that was followed by Fitch's downgrading of the U.S. credit rating to AA+. The risk-off response to Fitch boosted the haven yen and the dollar earlier, but USD/JPY is back by Tuesday's highs post-ADP.

The pruning of the largest net spec IMM USD/JPY long position since 2018 in early July, just after prices peaked, was driven by doubts about further Fed tightening and yen buying in case the BoJ raised the cap on the 10-year JGB yield.

Those expectations sent the 10-year Treasury-JGB yield spread down 35bps. It is now down 18.5bps from July's high, in part because the 10-year JGB yield is up 17bps from last week's pre-BoJ meeting low, but USD/JPY is much closer to its 145.07 June 30 peak.

The doubling of the BoJ's yield cap to 100bps has been met by yen selling on the view that it makes yield curve control more sustainable and that the -0.1% policy rate won't be raised soon.

A USD/JPY breakout above June's high looks less sustainable unless yield spreads also make new highs. And to do that, claims, ISM non-mfg and employment data might have to lend credibility to the often divergent ADP beat.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst.)

