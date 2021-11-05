BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's payrolls boost vs yen fleeting as Fed rate view unchanged

Nov 5 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell on Friday, reversing early initial post-payrolls strength that lifted the pair to session highs at 114.03 as the robust U.S. jobs report failed to alter the market's view of Fed rate hikes.

Though the dollar was gaining against other majors, USD/JPY remained rangebound, hovering between the Oct. 28 low of 113.26 low and the Nov. 1 peak of 114.45

The employment report indicated the U.S. economy was recovering steadily from 2020 pandemic lows, but the yen's haven status amid rates and foreign exchange uncertainty has kept USD/JPY from breaking higher, if only to await the next signal for currencies.

That leaves some time for parsing inflation and jobs data to gauge the chances of an accelerated or slower tapering, which would affect markets' perceptions of rate hike timing.

With U.S. rates likely to remain steady in the near-term, the large USD/JPY spec long 1097741NNET, currently near 3-year highs, may see some unwinding as recent dollar gains, predicated on widening U.S.-Japan rate differentials, narrows.

USD/JPY finds support at the Oct. 13-14 double bottom by 113.20, and the Oct. 12's 113 low. A close below 112.76, the 50% Fib of 110.82-114.70 October rise, will shift momentum to bears and open the way for further declines toward the Oct. 4 low of 110.82.

