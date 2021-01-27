BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's path unlikely to be changed by Fed's Powell

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar is on course to a second monthly close in a row under a major technical level, which could lead to increased weakness in February. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's words on Wednesday will probably not change the currency's downward trajectory. They could compound its underlying weakness.

The dollar was stuck against major peers on Wednesday as markets waited for comments from Powell, who is likely to renew a commitment to ultra-easy policy .

The USD index direction, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, will depend to some extent on its position at month's end. A January close under the broken long-term 91.729 Fibonacci support, a 76.4% retrace of the 88.251 to 102.99 (2018 to 2020) rise, would increase its downside bias.

The biggest speculative dollar short position since 2011 limits the downside, meaning those selling the currency should be cautious .

For more click on FXBUZ

Monthly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3pzJuqU

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.