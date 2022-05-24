BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's pandemic rebound vs yen starting to unravel with US data

May 24 (Reuters) - USD/JPY broke below key support near 127 on Tuesday and could be headed sharply lower as Treasury yields and Fed hike expectations retreat amid growing indications the U.S. economy is losing momentum.

There's minor support at 126.32, the weekly tenkan and 50% Fibo, but a major top has formed and prices could fall as low as the weekly kijun line and broader 50% Fibo at 121.94.

USD/JPY is falling with Treasury yields and stocks; drops worsened by below-forecast U.S. PMI data, topped off with an implosion in new home sales .

Two-year Treasury yields were down about 14bp and Fed hike pricing from Q4 onward tumbled. A return of U.S. stocks to bear market territory fed demand for the haven yen more broadly, and adding to USD/JPY heaviness.

Because USD/JPY was the biggest and most overbought major dollar pairing coming into this reversal, and with enormous spec longs, there is plenty of supply to be sold.

