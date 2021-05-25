BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's pandemic lows next, but month-end, ECB, data deter a break

May 25 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Tuesday with the help of fading concern about the Fed tapering, sliding toward January's 89.206 pandemic low, which will probably stop the decline before next week's employment report.

The dollar has already fallen 4.2% from March's high and January's low is the last major support until 2017's key 88.25 low, bolstering the case for a pause.

Month-end rebalancing could also support the dollar, mostly versus the yen .

The dollar bounced off Tuesday's 89.533 low following upbeat comments from Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin on the recovery and Philly Fed service sector data that was little changed overall, but showed strong increases in prices paid, new orders, unfilled orders and full-time jobs and wages .

Early dollar weakness was assisted by Germany's Ifo index beating forecasts with a 2-year high and USD/CNH breaching key support at 6.4000 before reports of China state bank buying of dollars to curb the yuan's advance .

Euro zone government debt yields are also lower amid ECB comments aimed at curtailing speculation about the central bank reducing pandemic easing policies .

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

