BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's pain may lead to a long-term gain

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar has dropped steeply in the past nine months, providing the U.S. economy with a great deal of stimulus and undermining the economic recoveries elsewhere.

There's a good chance that the weaker dollar will help the United States to emerge from this year's crisis stronger than other countries. If it does, the dollar is likely to rebound.

The dollar gained 35% in nine years. It needed a correction. It must fall further to correct that rise.

Traders have rushed to sell, unloading $50 billion in nine months, turning a $20 billion long to a $30 billion short. In early 2021, the dollar might exceed its minimum correction target at 112.50, roughly 4% below November's 116.49 low. A drop to 108.67, which is 50% of the dollar's prior rise, is roughly 8% under November's low. Should the dollar drop that far, bearish bets might exceed the biggest-ever long position -- $48 billion -- while the 17% drop from 2020's high is huge stimulus.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

