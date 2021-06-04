BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's overly bearish jobs response vs yen faces week's key low

June 4 (Reuters) - USD/JPY tumbled on Friday toward this week's low and key daily kijun line support at 109.33 in what may be an overly bearish reaction to pretty decent U.S. jobs data .

Treasury yields and the dollar fell mostly because expectations had been raised by an exceedingly strong ADP report that had sent USD/JPY to its highest since early April.

USD/JPY is particularly susceptible to falling Treasury yields because JGB yields barely move due to BOJ monetary policy.

The 109.33 level looks pivotal on a closing basis because it provided on-close support for this choppy market since April 19. A close below it, as this week's low, would undermine support from those who bought the dip early in the week, and vice versa.

The bigger question is whether payrolls growth averaging 478,200 this year and initial jobless claims falling at a rate that could see them reach pre-pandemic levels by July means the Fed will keep rates near zero until 2023 and slow-roll tapering, despite this week conceding it would wind down its corporate bond holdings .

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

