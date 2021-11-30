BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's Omicron slide near key support with Fed's plans in flux

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The dollar index's slide on the Omicron threat, alongside Treasury yields and pricing of 2022 Fed rate hikes, is approaching support at 93.54/51, a break of which could see major support at 95.108 tested next.

Ten-year Treasury yields have tumbled to October's low and the pivotal 100-day moving average by 1.41% after Moderna's CEO said it was likely that current vaccines will be less effective against the Omicron variant .

Though more data on Omicron is needed, it should give the Fed pause regarding recent talk of quickening the pace of tapering asset purchases, even if supply issues and inflation may be aggravated by a winter pandemic wave.

Pricing of 2022 rate hikes has been trimmed by nearly 25bp since last week's peak. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony will be scrutinized for any downplaying of faster tapering versus forging ahead because of potentially higher supply-side-driven inflation.

During its pre-Omicron rally, the dollar had become overbought on daily and weekly charts. The next important support is at 95.108, the 50% Fibo of the October-November rise, daily kijun and weekly tenkan.

