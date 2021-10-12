BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's new one-year high breach stalled by Treasury yield resistance

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose to a one-year high in early U.S. trade on Tuesday, edging past September's peak and the 38.2% Fibo of the 2020-21 pandemic drop at 94.471, but the rally could slow after Treasury yields hit near-term resistance.

That could delay a breakout toward the 50% Fibo at 96.098 until after U.S. CPI and FOMC minutes on Wednesday, unless Fed speakers provide hawkish impetus.

The dollar's rise since May has come primarily on recovering Treasury yield spreads over Bunds and JGBs, but 5- and 10-year Treasury yields hit initial Fibo targets off August lows Tuesday, though more gains are expected. Markets have, since the last Fed meeting, priced in tapering after the Nov. 2-3 Fed meeting and rate hikes around mid-2022.

With new U.S. COVID cases now about half their September peak , the Fed might feel more confident in unwinding stimulus.

In contrast, the ECB has been making clear it will proceed cautiously toward normalization .

Meanwhile surging energy prices and Chinese concerns are weighing more on euro zone and Japanese recoveries than the U.S.

