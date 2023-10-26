BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's new 2023 high vs yen delayed by US data response, MoF risk

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Last year's 151.94 MoF-intervention-inducing peak will remain a focus for USD/JPY even after an oddly bearish reaction to firm U.S. data pulled it back.

Thursday's breakout to a new 2023 high was deterred by a 6bp drop in 2-year Treasury yields, despite above-forecast U.S. GDP, durable goods and pending home sales.

The MoF reminded FX markets that it's watching price action with a "sense of urgency," perhaps prompting a swift dive from 150.70 to the 149.845 low.

Intervention is supposedly reserved for periods of excessive and speculative moves. But the MoF has left the time frame for those factors at its discretion, so perhaps the 10% USD/JPY rise from July's lows and IMM net spec longs still close to 2023 and 2018 highs is justification enough. And the BoJ is seen reducing accommodation soon, if not at next week's meeting.

Thursday's 150.78 high also ran into upper ATR and 30-day Bolli resistance, and will need firmer Treasury yields to target 2022's peak.

Thursday's Treasury yields drop is partly explained by core PCE at 2.4% versus 2.5% forecast and 3.7% in Q2 and the market seeing a mid-2024 rate cut as the Fed's next move.

