BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's negatives are mounting

The dollar has been battered by a resurgent coronavirus outbreak in the United States, improved sentiment in the euro zone and an increasingly bearish picture on the long-term USD index chart.

The dollar has been mostly on a downward trajectory since March 24, when the U.S. began registering 10,000-plus COVID-19 cases per day . Since July 13, cases per day have exceeded 60,000, and there have been over 1,100 new coronavirus deaths for a second day in a row on Wednesday .

That has accelerated as the euro, the biggest component of the USD index, has been in demand since the European Union agreed a massive stimulus plan to revive its coronavirus-hit economies .

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, has collapsed under 95.621 Fibonacci support, a 50% retracement of the 88.251 to 102.99 (2018-2020) rise. The focus is now on the 2020 94.632 low. A weekly close below the 95.621 level would weaken the dollar's underlying market structure further .

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

