BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's March rise vs yen at risk if Wednesday's data, Fed don't help

March 15 (Reuters) - USD/JPY is showing signs of technical exhaustion ahead of Wednesday's retail sales and widely expected Fed lift-off, with its five-year peak at 118.45 hitting a major technical target and nearing key historical hurdles, suggesting correction risk unless Treasury yields get a boost.

Though a 25bp Fed rate hike is seen as fait accompli and four or five additional increases by year-end likely, versus none from the BOJ , there are risks to the U.S. normalization plan.

They include the potential negative impact on economic growth and demand from the Ukraine crisis , Chinese COVID lockdowns and waning fiscal and monetary stimulus.

Tuesday's well below-forecast U.S. core PPI rise and the plunge in Empire State business conditions are mild weights on Treasury yields and the dollar.

USD/JPY's 118.45 high on EBS hit the 161.8% Fibo objective from the April-July 2021 base and got near 2017's and December 2016's 118.60/66 highs after a blisteringly quick 3.3% rise off March's lows.

That rapid advance has left daily, weekly and monthly RSIs overbought and daily Bolli bands at their widest since April 2020's pandemic paroxysms.

Failure to close above 118.66 on Wednesday would suggest retracements of March's rally, with the 50% and 61.8% Fibos at 116.55/10, the latter by Friday's low.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

