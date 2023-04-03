BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's March lows vs yen on radar after key reversal and dire ISM

Jan 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's recovery from March's banking crisis lows reversed on Monday after it retraced half of March's slide and was then beset by dire ISM manufacturing data that puts in play support by 131.75 and maybe March lows if ISM non-manufacturing and payrolls data also disappoint this week.

Monday's early 133.75 peak on EBS was roundly rejected by the daily kijun and 50% of the March's slide and the 100-day moving average at 133.77/82, while initial dollar buying following OPEC+'s surprise production cut faded.

After the weakest ISM manufacturing index in nearly three years -- as well prices paid, new orders and employment falling sharply -- Treasury yields traded earlier gains for 6-9bp losses.

USD/JPY is already below the pivotal 55-DMA at 132.65. The 200-HMA and daily tenkan are next at 131.77/70 and surround the March 27 rebound high at 131.75.

A close below those supports would bring into play March's 129.645 lows on EBS.

Wednesday's ISM non-manufacturing and Friday's employment report are now key to whether the market resumes pricing in greater H2 Fed rate cuts and lower risk of a 25bp hike in May, and haven yen buying.

