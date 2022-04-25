BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's march higher looks unstoppable

April 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar looks set for bigger gains in the days and weeks ahead, as three consecutive weeks of falls in the speculative long position give FX traders room to take the greenback even higher.

A smaller speculative long position means there is likely to be a reduction in vulnerable sell stops. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data shows that for the week ended April 19, the value of the net USD position held by speculators fell to $12.91 billion long, from $13.23 billion long the previous week.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, continues to trade well above the 99.737 Fibonacci level - a 76.4% retrace of the 102.99 to 89.206 (2020 to 2021) decline - increasing the scope for bigger gains to retest the 2020 102.99 peak.

The dollar climbed on Monday as investors sought safety due to uncertainties over the global growth outlook . French President Emmanuel Macron's comfortable election victory is not enough to stop a bigger euro decline.

For more click on FXBUZ

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3rR2uVk

USD Speculative Position: https://tmsnrt.rs/3MrUVvV

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.