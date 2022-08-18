BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's long-term trend set to resume but faces hurdles

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Global inflation, growth and interest rates are dominating foreignexchange discussions but for the dollar index, the technical picture is also of interest as the index extends a five-day recovery. However, the climb from 104.63 double day lows, August 10-11, now faces some big hurdles.

A 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level taken off the one-month drop from 109.20 to 104.63 comes in at 107.45 and the weekly failure high from early August just ahead at 106.93. The weekly chart also throws up a high of 108.747 from October 2002.

Daily and weekly momentum readings are relatively low and relative strength indices are offering only marginal support.

The dollar is currently being supported by a thick and rising daily Ichimoku cloud, the top of which is at 106.38. The last time the index closed below the cloud was back in February.

It's a mixed picture for the dollar but one that points to modest pullbacks within an underlying weekly bull trend targeting the 109.20 July 2022 high.

