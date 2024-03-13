BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's last hurrah versus yen could come with fiscal year-end

March 13 (Reuters) - If it hasn't already happened, a long-term top in USD/JPY looks likely if this month's Japan fiscal year-end seasonal support fails to push prices past 2022/23/24 multi-decade highs at 151.94/92/0.88 after Thursday's U.S. economic data and next week's BoJ and Fed meetings.

While speculation regarding the BoJ ending its negative rates policy, perhaps as soon as next week, played a hand in USD/JPY's nearly 3% March slide, the broader issue remains when and by how much the Fed will eventually reduce its policy rate from its highest in 23 years.

The BoJ has minimal scope to raise rates much beyond zero, whether it does so next week or it waits for a potential Fed cut in June.

If Thursday's U.S. claims, PPI and retail sales reports support Treasury yields and favor the Fed dot plots next week shifting to two, rather than three, 2024 rate cuts, a seasonally reinforced run at February's 150.88 highs is possible. But year-end seasonal support alone would on average still leave USD/JPY well below February's high by 2022/23 32-year peaks.

With IMM net specs just coming off their biggest long since 2017, the REER yen near record lows and the Fed eventually having to loosen, a month-end rally could be a great fade.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

