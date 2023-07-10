BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's June and 2023 lows may be in play after CPI Wednesday

The USD index breached Friday's post-payrolls plunge lows and could take out June's lows if Wednesday's U.S. CPI fails to reverse the June-July pattern of dollar weakness despite new highs in Treasury-bund yield spreads or if Treasury yields simply stumble on the data.

Friday's 103.10-102.22 slide came after U.S. non-farm payrolls missed forecast for the first time in nearly a year-and-a-half and after an enormous ADP increase had raised expectations.

Extending Friday's 0.87% dive, the dollar broke the uptrend line from May and June lows, raising the risk of testing June's 101.90 lows and the 100-week moving average at 101.82 next. That prospect looks more likely given Monday's dive in 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads and with 2-year Treasury yields slipping after failing to close above March's pre-bank crisis highs last week.

The June lows and 100-WMA could give way and 2023's 100.80/78 double-bottom could be reconsidered if Wednesday's CPI fails to force Treasury yields and spreads over bunds sharply higher. But even a rebound in those spreads, given the dollar's bearish divergence in June and July, might not help for long.

If CPI is well below forecast the 100.80/78 double-bottom could cave and lead to a test of support by 99.

