BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's jobs response amounts to more of the same against the yen
Dec 4 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose on Friday but more broadly was consolidating for a third week within a nine-month downtrend as traders tried to discern the U.S. fiscal relief outlook after deteriorating jobs data showed the impact of the worsening pandemic.
With brighter post-vaccine prospects thought to lie just beyond the grim winter ahead, USD/JPY has been holding above the Nov. 18 swing low at 103.655 on EBS.
Friday's disappointing U.S. employment data increases pressure on lawmakers to agree a fiscal deal soon , lifting stocks the dollar tends to be negatively correlated to.
But 10-year Treasury yields and 10-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads have surged to their highest since March and the 2-10-year Treasury yield spread to the highest in three years.
Though the Treasury selling is largely due to fiscal stimulus and vaccine hopes, the higher Treasury-JGB yield spreads will eventually improve demand for the dollar.
With its last two weeks' 103.655/83 lows holding, USD/JPY is reverting up toward the November's midpoint and daily kijun at 104.43.
A close outside the 103.655-104.76 two-week range is needed to make a run at either the pandemic downtrend from March at 105.29 last or November's 103.18 low.
For more click on FXBUZ
Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3lJAOvz
Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2JL2nYf
(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)
((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.