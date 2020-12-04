US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's jobs response amounts to more of the same against the yen

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

USD/JPY rose on Friday but more broadly was consolidating for a third week within a nine-month downtrend as traders tried to discern the U.S. fiscal relief outlook after deteriorating jobs data showed the impact of the worsening pandemic.

Dec 4 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose on Friday but more broadly was consolidating for a third week within a nine-month downtrend as traders tried to discern the U.S. fiscal relief outlook after deteriorating jobs data showed the impact of the worsening pandemic.

With brighter post-vaccine prospects thought to lie just beyond the grim winter ahead, USD/JPY has been holding above the Nov. 18 swing low at 103.655 on EBS.

Friday's disappointing U.S. employment data increases pressure on lawmakers to agree a fiscal deal soon , lifting stocks the dollar tends to be negatively correlated to.

But 10-year Treasury yields and 10-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads have surged to their highest since March and the 2-10-year Treasury yield spread to the highest in three years.

Though the Treasury selling is largely due to fiscal stimulus and vaccine hopes, the higher Treasury-JGB yield spreads will eventually improve demand for the dollar.

With its last two weeks' 103.655/83 lows holding, USD/JPY is reverting up toward the November's midpoint and daily kijun at 104.43.

A close outside the 103.655-104.76 two-week range is needed to make a run at either the pandemic downtrend from March at 105.29 last or November's 103.18 low.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3lJAOvz

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2JL2nYf

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular